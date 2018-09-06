2 charged with felonies after traffic stop

Van Wert independent

Two people have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop Tuesday in Van Wert, during which weapons, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found in their vehicle.

Bradley W. Sheets, 36, and Virginia Jo Marie Schrader, 28, were both arrested following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Washington Street at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Sheets was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and having weapons under disability, both felonies of the third degree. Schrader was arrested on an outstanding warrant, while also being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies.

According to information released Thursday morning by the Van Wert Police Department, the department had knowledge prior to the traffic stop that Schrader was transporting drugs to and from Van Wert. During the stop, Schrader reportedly admitted to officers that she had marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle, but a K-9 unit provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office also alerted officers to the present of drugs in the vehicle.

With the combination of information, officers then had probable cause to search the vehicle, and did so, finding small plastic bags, digital scales, and a black case containing a glass pipe, grinder, marijuana, pills, and syringes. A further search was conducted and 15 grams of what tested positive for methamphetamines was also discovered.

A search was then made of the vehicle’s trunk and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun was found on top of a number of other items there. Later examination determined that the trunk contained a bag with a green reloading box containing 88 .223-caliber rounds and three spent casings, and a box of Browning 12-gauge ammunition in it, as well as another bag that contained a Crossman BB pistol, two 5.56-by-45 magazines and a 7.62-by-39 magazine. The guns in the trunk matched items from county burglaries the sheriff’s office has been investigating.

The weapons under disability charges stem from the fact that Sheets and Schrader are convicted felons, and, as such, are not allowed to have weapons in their possession.