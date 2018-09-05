Volleyball: Cougars, Lancers post wins

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 4 Ottoville 1

It wasn’t easy, but the Lady Cougars are 6-0 after defeating visiting Ottoville in a thriller – 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 on Tuesday night.

Katie Coplin led Van Wert with 32 assists, while Noelle Heffner had 16. Adrianna Grothause had 25 digs, while Jamison Clouse had 14 kills and five blocks, and Lainey Werts had 13 kills. Heffner had three aces, while Grothause and Reagan Priest each had a pair of aces.

Van Wert returns to action Thursday at St. Marys.

Lincolnview 3 Elida 0

At Elida, the Lady Lancers posted an impressive 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 16 of Lincolnview’s 43 kills, while Lakin Brant led the Lady Lancers with 31 digs, followed by Madison Williams (22) and Bollenbacker (16). Brianna Ebel had a team high 36 assists, and Brant had a pair of aces.

Lincolnview (4-1) will travel to Kalida on Thursday.