The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

Junior Fair Livestock Auction sets records

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Buyers for the Junior Fair Livestock Auction were again generous this year, providing a record premium total, as well as record per-unit average for animals sold this year.

Buyer Jon Etzler of Scott Equity is shown with the 2018 Junior Fair Grand Champion Dairy Steer, along with exhibitor Betty Vorst and Equine Princess Reagan Priest (click here for more fair photos). photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

While the number of animals sold this year was the highest since 2014, the purchase total and per-animal average were also records for the annual livestock sale.

Buyers paid out a total of $157,343 this year in premium money for the 294 sale units, which beat the old record of $146,210 paid in 2014, although that amount was for 359 sale units — more than 60 units over this year’s livestock unit total. With the meat from the animals worth $51,850.65, that means livestock exhibitors received a total of $209,193.15. The per-unit price of $535.18 was also the highest on record, besting last year’s record average of $492.29 by more than $40 per animal.

The auction began with the auctioning off of the symbolic gallon of milk to provide a financial reward for the dairy exhibitors who did not sell their animals during the auction. This year’s total of $2,825 was a new record, beating the old record of $2,400 and providing each dairy exhibitor with $353.13.

The category that saw the largest total amount of money was the swine category, where the 87 animals up for auction sold for a total premium of $46,245, or an average of $531.55 per animal. The number of animals and the per-animal premium were both up from last year, when 69 hogs were sold for a total of $36,159, an average of $524.04.

However, with hog market prices down this year, the 87 swine sold this year received a total of $5,59.81, or an average of $58.16 per animal. Because of the decline in hog prices, each exhibitor received an average of $589.71, significantly less than the average $632.09 paid out last year per animal.

The largest number of animals sold, other than swine, was for the 52 rabbits sold this year for a total premium of $17,630, or $339.04 per animal. The total value of the meat was $478.86, for a total sale price of $18,108.86 and a per-animal average price of $348.25, more than $50 per animal over last year’s per-animal total.

The other categories are as follows:

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker bids on an animal during the 2018 Junior Fair Livestock Auction.

Turkeys — 28 animals were sold for a total of $10,865, or an average of $388.04 per bird. The meat was valued at $291.60, or $10.41 per bird, for a total sale price of $11,156.60, or $398.45 per bird. Last year’s 20 turkeys sold for $7,904, or a total of $395.20 per bird. The value of the meat was $166, for a total per-bird average of $403.50.

Goats — The 20 goats sold this year went for a premium total of $11,235, or $561.75 per animal. The value of the meat was $2,925.60 for a total sale price of $14,160.60, or $708.03 per animal sold. Last year’s totals for 15 goats was $9,426.33 in premium money, although goat prices were very high last year, resulting in the value of the meat of 15 goats totaling $24,865.19 for a total per-animal sale price in 2017 of $1,657.68.

Steers — The highest per-animal value went to the steer category this year, with buyers paying a total of $20,685 for 20 steers, an average of $1,034.25 per animal, while the meat value of the steers was $26,365.97, or $1,318.30 per animal, for a total per-animal price of $2,352.55. The 19 steers sold last year went for a premium total of $18,221. Steer prices last year resulted in a meat total of $24,865.19 ($1,308.69 average), for a total per-steer price of $2,267.69.

Dairy feeders — A total of 32 dairy feeders was sold this year for a total of $24,572.50, or an average per-animal premium of $767.89. The value of the meat was $13,361.81, or a per-animal average of $417.56, for a total sale price of $37,934.31, and a per-animal average price of $1,185.45. In 2017, 28 animals were sold for a total of $18,546, or per-animal average of $662.36. The actual value of the meat was $12,000.15 for a total sale price of $30,546.15, and a per-animal average of $1,090.93.

Sheep — This year, 18 sheep were sold for a total premium of $11,795, or a per-animal average of $655.28. The meat value was $3,186.70, or a per-animal average of $177.04, for a total sale price of $14,981.70 and a per-animal average of $832.32. Last year, the same number of sheep sold for a total premium of $9,424, or a per-animal average of $523.56. The value of the meat was $3,696.38, ($205.36 average per animal), for a total per-animal average price of $728.92 per animal.

Poultry The final category is poultry, with a total of 37 chickens sold for $11,490, or a per-bird average of $310.54. The value of the meat is $180.30 ($4.87 per bird), for a per-bird total average of $315.41. In 2017, 32 birds were sold for a total of $10,025, an average of $313.28 per bird. The value of the meat was $184.68 for a total sale price of $10,209.68, and a per-bird average of $319.95 per bird.

POSTED: 09/05/18 at 8:16 am. FILED UNDER: News