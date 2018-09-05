John B. Ruddock

John B. Ruddock, 85, of Van Wert, died Tuesday evening, September 4, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born November 17, 1932, in Port Clinton, the son of Charles and Louise (Turner) Ruddock, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Gloria Jean (George) Ruddock for over 50 years, and she also preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, John C. Ruddock of Findlay and David G. (Karen) Ruddock of Powell; and three grandchildren, Meagan, Alyssa, and Braeden Ruddock.

A brother, James Ruddock, also preceded him in death.

John retired from the Data Processing Department of Central Insurance Company in Van Wert with over 40 years of service. He also owned and operated a tax preparing business for many years.

Mr. Ruddock was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and American Legion Post 178, also in Van Wert, where he also served as post commander.

John was very involved with Buckeye Boys State, the Van Wert Apple Festival and, with his wife, Gloria, the Van Wert YWCA. He also attended Miami University in Oxford, had a love for animals — especially his cats — and was a Cleveland Indians fan. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent supporting his grandchildren’s athletic and performing arts activities.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 7, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert YWCA or Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.