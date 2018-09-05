Betty Rowena (Bolenbaugh) Archer

Betty Rowena (Bolenbaugh) Archer, 90, of Kettering, and formerly of Ohio City, passed away Sunday evening, September 2, 2018, at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.

She was born March 11, 1928, in Willshire Township, the daughter of Clarence Bynon and Rea Agnes (Taylor) Bolenbaugh, who both preceded her in death. She married Wilbur Guy Archer on January 26, 1947, and he died June 17, 1990.

Survivors include two daughters, Rosiland (Timothy) McNeeley of Lakewood and Deanna (Steven) Rau of Dayton; a brother, Robert L. (Lois) Bolenbaugh of Ohio City; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Glen Wesley Bolenbaugh; and one sister, Mary R. Bigham, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Olive Branch Church of God, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery, near Mendon.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God.

