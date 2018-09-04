Joan Osmun Sousley

Joan “JoJo” Osmun Sousley, 90, formerly of Middle Point, died 12:37 p.m. Monday September 3, 2018, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born September 27, 1927, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Orville Wilson and Elizabeth (Grove) Wilson, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Richard Osmun and Walter Sousley who are also deceased.

Survivors include a niece, Barbara Etzler of Middle Point; two great-nieces, Tina Eley and Tonya Hoghe, both of Middle Point; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

A brother, Richard Wilson; one nephew, Paul Wilson; a nephew-in-law, Vernon Etzler; a great-niece, Tracy Bishop; and one great-nephew, Troy Hoghe, also preceded her in death.

JoJo was an administrative secretary at Continental Can Company/Sonoco Fibre Drum for 44 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and a former member of the Van Wert Woman’s Club, Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Hoaglin Jackson Sunrise Club, Order of Eastern Star, TWIG II, YWCA of Van Wert County, and the Van Wert Historical Society. She also served on Middle Point Village Council, where she was Council president, and was a mayor of Middle Point.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Alan Joseph officiating. Burial will be in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert or Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.