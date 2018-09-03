Student Athlete of the Week nominations

Van Wert independent sports

Area fall sports coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send in nominations for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week.

Due to the Labor Day holiday weekend and the Van Wert County Fair, the deadline for this week’s nominations has been extended until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Nominations must be submitted via email to sports@thevwindependent.com. One name will be drawn and the winner will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.

A different winner will be featured each Friday at www.thevwindependent.com sports.