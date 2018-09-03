Patrol to Ohioans: Drive safely always

VW independent/submitted information

September is Safe Driving Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to commit to driving buckled, focused and sober. In addition, motorists can help keep roadways safe by planning ahead, allowing for extra time and following all traffic safety laws.

Last year, 1,179 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways in 1,094 motor vehicle crashes, a 4 percent increase in both categories from 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that fatalities rose nearly 6 percent nationwide in 2016.

“Ohio’s roadways are safer when motorists devote their full attention to the road,” said Lt. Jonathon Gray, Van Wert post commander. “Motorists can reduce their risk of getting into a crash by sharing the road, buckling up and never driving impaired or distracted.”

September was designated as Safe Driving Awareness Month in June 2014 by Senate Bill 294 to honor Maria Tiberi and other victims of motor vehicle crashes. Tiberi was a 21-year-old college student who died in a distracted driving crash in September 2013. She is the daughter of Columbus television sports anchor Dom Tiberi.

To view the statistical analysis regarding our safe driving awareness month visit

http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/safedriving_bulletin_2018.pdf.

As always, the Patrol asks drivers to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.