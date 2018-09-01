Verville new VW Chamber president/CEO

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces the appointment of Mark Verville as the new Chamber president/CEO. Verville will begin his duties as CEO on Wednesday, September 12. The Board’s action comes with the fullest confidence that Verville will continue to be an excellent steward of the Chamber’s mission of actively promoting its members’ interest and supporting community initiatives.

Verville has served the Chamber for the past two years on the Board of Directors. He has also served in leadership board positions with United Way of Van Wert County, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Rotary Club. Additionally, he volunteers extensively with the Van Wert High School Athletic Boosters, Van Wert Elementary School WATCHdog program, coaches youth baseball and flag football, and will continue to serve as area coordinator for Junior Achievement.

A Van Wert resident since 1996, Verville most recently held a position as the project coordinator at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, where he was responsible for marketing, community relations, staff recruiting and retention, and grant management. Prior to working in the nonprofit sector, Verville served in finance and management

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said Verville. “Our community is moving in a positive direction, and I look forward to helping members grow their business, network with others, and develop partnerships.

“I am passionate about issues that affect our local companies, and I endeavor to provide superior services and resources to Chamber members and continue to build a great place to live and work,” he added.

“During the interview process, one of the things that stood out to the committee was Mark understood the Chamber and our accomplishments over the most recent years,” said Chamber Board President Leah Treece. “However, maybe more importantly was his vision for going forward.

“He talked a lot about membership. He wants to get out there and understand why you are a member and what value you see in the membership,” Treece added. “We are excited and look forward to the membership initiative Mark puts into place.”

Verville is a graduate of the University of Evansville and attended Harlaxton College in Grantham, England. He and his wife, Tonia, are the parents of four children: Emma, Rachel, Sarah, and Benjamin. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, reading, and spending time with his family and their various activities.

An open house will be scheduled in the near future to welcome Verville as the new Chamber CEO.