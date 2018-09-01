New business ready to open in Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Mercantile Goodz, featuring Artisan made, new, and re-loved home goods, dry goods, and clothing, will be opening its doors Friday, September 7, from 3-7 p.m.

Business owners Vickie Schulte and Cindy Harting will hold a grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 8, with a ribboncutting by the Convoy Business Association.

Stop at the shop at 111 E. Tully St. and follow the signs to the back to join in the festivities. There will be refreshments that day, as well as a drawing for a gift bag of “goodz” from Mercantile Goodz.