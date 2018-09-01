VW Fair heads into Labor Day weekend

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 162nd edition of the Van Wert County Fair heads into the weekend with a plethora of events and activities on tap.

Friday at the fair was hot and muggy and included a number of Junior Fair and Senior Fair shows, as well as the Michindoh Truck & Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand and gospel artists Olga Kipp, the Jubilees, and Masters Own in the Music Pavilion.

Horses had their day on Friday as the Senior Fair Horse Show and Junior Fair Pleasure Horse Show took place. Other Junior Fair shows included the Dairy, Poultry, and Rabbit shows, while Heroes & Legends Wrestling got down and dirty, harness racing continued, and Bear Hollow wood carvers showed off their talent during the day.

Many more activities and events are planned over the weekend, including several Junior and Senior fair shows, the Tug-A-Truck competition and kiddie tractor pull today, the popular Demolition Derby on Sunday, and thoroughbred horse racing on Labor Day Monday.

Junior Fair shows today include the Dairy Feeder Show at 8:30 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, the Goat Show at 9 a.m. in the Goat Arena, the Beef Show at noon in the Farm Focus Arena, and the Animal Dress-Up Contest at 7 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

Senior Fair exhibitors will compete in the Senior Ponies & Draft Horses Show at 9 this morning in the Senior Horse Arena, the Senior Rabbit Show will take place at 10 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn, the Boer Goat Show is set for noon in the Goat Arena, and the Open to the World Feeder Calf Show is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

Entertainment and special events for Saturday include Bear Hollow Wood Carving demonstrations throughout the day, Children Choosing Christ in the Music Pavilion from 9-11 a.m., and Kids Dream Day from noon-7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. Music Pavilion events Saturday afternoon and evening include Brandon Joseph at 1 p.m., the Van Wert Community Concert Band at 4 p.m., a St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Mass at 5:45 p.m., and the Deuces Wild Band at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s activities include a church service at 10 a.m. in the Music Pavilion; Motocross racing in the front of the grandstand, starting at 11 a.m.; a truck and car show, starting at 2 p.m., in the Music Pavilion; and the Demolition Derby, starting at 6 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

Junior Fair events include the Rabbit Showmanship competition at 9 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn, the Rabbit Show at noon in the same venue, and the Milk Mustache contest at 5 p.m. in the Dairy Barn.

Senior and open livestock shows include the Van Wert County Open Horse Show at 9 a.m. in the Junior Horse Arena, the Van Wert County Cattlemen’s Futurity Senior Fair Beef Show at 1 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, the Open to the World Market Lamb Show at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Sheep Arena, and the Ryan Trentman Memorial Show at 6 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

Music Pavilion free entertainment on Sunday will include Marks Ark Exotic Animals at 3 p.m. and Trinity and the Jim Brady Trio at 6 p.m.

There will also be a doubles horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. on the horseshoe court.

The fair will begin to wind down on Monday as the traditional Labor Day thoroughbred racing cards are held in front of the grandstand, starting at noon.

Junior Fair events on Monday include the Swine Show at 8:30 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, and the Showman of Showmen contest at 5 p.m. in the same venue.

Senior Fair and open shows on Monday include the Open Sheep Show at 8 a.m. in the Sheep Arena and the Senior Fair Dairy Show at 2 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

Children Choosing Christ will again be in Music Pavilion at 10 a.m. Monday, while other Music Pavilion entertainment will include Gabrielle Emerick at 3 p.m., and the Bydus Band at 5 p.m. A Wood Carver Auction will be held at 5 p.m. Monday near the Junior Fair Building.

The fair will officially close for another year at midnight Monday.