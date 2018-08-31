Ruth E. Myers

Ruth E. Myers, 75, of Rockford, died Thursday evening, August 30, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born February 8, 1943, in Celina, the daughter of John William and Grayce (Gibson) Shaffer, who both preceded her in death. On September 12, 1964, she married Tom Myers, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include a son, Michael (Deb Cottrell) Myers of Rockford; one daughter, Tamara (Peter) Brezniak of Crestview, Florida; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Gale and Harold Shaffer, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at Rockford United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, where a Rockford Eagles memorial service will be held at 7 that evening, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice of Celina.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ketchamripley.com.