Photo submissions up for 2018 VW Fair

I can’t remember the last time I missed helping to receive pictures on Sunday for the fair’s Photography Exhibit, but I certainly will remember this one!

I spent this Sunday afternoon in the ER after passing out in church. I am very grateful to those who attended me at church, got me to the ER, the ER staff who treated me, to Larry Webb, who transported necessary materials to the fairgrounds, and to Carol Hennis, who worked in my place in addition to VWAPC members Virginia Thatcher, Larry Dickerhoof, Cheryl Konst, Joe Schramm, and Karl Gribler.

Workers reported that issues included hanger wire not being securely attached and pictures being submitted without the tags attached to the wire just before 5 pm.

There were 55 Junior photos and 158 Senior photos for a total of 213 submissions, compared to 133 photos for the 2017 exhibit. Judging will take place at 6 p.m. Monday and the exhibit opens on Wednesday through September 2.