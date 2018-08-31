On deck at the NPAC: No. 14, Pete Rose

Over the past 11 years at the Niswonger, we have been privileged to welcome many well-known musicians, actors, and speakers. This season, we are excited to welcome the all-time MLB hit leader, the man who hit a total of 4,256 base hits, the man who was the engine of the Big Red Machine: Mr. Pete Rose.

This show on Saturday night, September 22, is actually more than just a sit and chat with Pete type of show. It will have an exciting Big League feel to the night, complete with throwing out the first pitch by a local celebrity, singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” with no kneeling, announcement of the starting line-up of the Big Red Machine, and plenty of footage from Pete’s playing days with insight from the Hit King himself!

It all starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger; however, if you want to add on a pre-show meet and greet with Pete, receive a signed photo, have a personal moment with Pete, and enjoy a delicious pre-game dinner at the Van Wert Elks Club, we have about 50 available spots yet where you can add on to your show ticket. You can get either or both online (NPACVW.ORG) or at the box office (419.238.6722.)

When you talk about Pete Rose, you are talking about the man who played 24 major league seasons, played in 3,562 games, had over 14,000 at bats, and ended with a .303 lifetime batting average. Of course, most everyone around here remembers Pete as one of the leaders of the Big Red Machine that won the World Championship in 1975 and ’76. Did you remember that he also won one in 1980 with the Philadelphia Phillies? Maybe you want to forget that one! He also appeared in 17 All-Star games and was the MVP of the 1975 World Series.

The stories and exciting footage he has to tell and show will certainly provide for a very entertaining evening with one of the true legends of baseball. Did you realize that Pete has 67 more hits than the man who is second behind him? You may have heard of him: Ty Cobb. Third in line is Hammerin’ Hank Aaron who is 485 hits behind Pete.

This is your chance to hear the inside scoop on Pete’s playing and coaching days with the likes of flamboyant and colorful owner Marge Schott and her dog; I believe Schottzie was the name. I know Pete has stories to tell about her. There were plenty of other colorful players, managers like Sparky Anderson, and situations to hear about, but perhaps the most colorful and flamboyant person is Pete, himself!

Come to the Niswonger on September 22 and be thoroughly entertained for the evening. This is your chance to hear from a living legend, right here at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, Ohio.

And don’t forget about our first concert of the season on September 9 with Country Music superstar and movie star Trace Adkins. As I write, there are 87 seats remaining. They’re all good seats at the Niswonger, so call or go online now to start your season right at the Niswonger!

FINÉ.