Lois C. Luersman

Lois C. Luersman, 75, of Landeck, passed away Thursday, August, 30, 2018.

She was born April 11, 1943, in Spencerville, the daughter of Hilary and Martha (Gengler) Trentman, who both preceded her in death. On October 20, 1962, she married Carl J. Luersman, and he survives in Landeck.

Other survivors include three daughters, Kathleen (Ken) Stachowski of Springboro, Sharon (Charles) Krietemeyer of Fort Jennings, and Ann Nagel of Delphos; a son, Paul (Abbe) Luersman of Wassenaar, The Netherlands; three brothers, Merlin (Dorothy) Trentman of Landeck, and Tom T. (Jane) Trentman and Robert F. (Suzanne) Trentman, both of Delphos; three sisters, Noreen Murphy of Lancaster, Mary Loraditch of Akron, and Rose Etgen of Lakeland, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A sister, Virginia Nickols; one sister-in-law, Pat Trentman; and three brothers-in-law, Paul Murphy, Andy Loraditch, and Norman Etgen, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, September 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Scott Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake to begin at 7:30 that evening.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.