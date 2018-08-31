Juanita L. Ringer

Juanita L. Ringer, 98, of Van Wert, died at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born January 8, 1920, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Oris and Ruby (Zellers) Druckemiller, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Robert D. (Carol) Ringer Sr. of Columbia City, Indiana; a daughter, Janet K. Ringer of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Robert D. Ringer Jr. of Port Orange, Florida, Kris (Dan) Reuille of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Randy (Brad) Ringer of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Michael (Lisa) Ringer and Doug Timmons, both of Fort Wayne; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marylou Busshore of Mendon and Wilma (Gary) McBride of Delphos.

Her husband, Charles Ringer (in 2002); a sister, Lois Tyler; and five brothers, Coy Sr., Richard, Oris Jr., Paul, and Monte Druckemiller, also preceded her in death.

Juanita was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 4, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Lumm officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.