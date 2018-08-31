Football Friday Scoreboard 8/31/18
Here are final scores from area games in Week No. 2 of the high school football season.
Western Buckeye League
Wapakoneta 42 Van Wert 12
Kenton 49 Celina 13
St. Marys 49 Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Defiance 17 Shawnee 14
Elida 53 Bath 14
Non-conference
Crestview 39 Hicksville 34
Leipsic 48 Columbus Grove 18
Spencerville 28 Parkway 21
Arlington 37 Ada 6
Van Buren 35 Bluffton 12
Perry 40 Allen East 28
Fairview 46 Paulding 6
Versailles 47 Delphos Jefferson 14
McComb 48 Wayne Trace 14
Antwerp 42 Hilltop 0
Ayersville 44 Ottawa Hills 7
Holgate 19 Waynesfield-Goshen 8
Edgerton 56 Edon 6
Wauseon 36 Tinora 7
Lima Central Catholic 20 Delphos St. John’s 10
Marion Local 42 Patrick Henry 7
Minster 39 Covington 26
New Bremen 48 Mississinawa Valley 8
Anna 48 Brookville 27
St. Henry 62 Eaton 0
Coldwater 31 Clinton-Massie 28
Fort Recovery 27 Valley View 23
