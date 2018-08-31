Football Friday Scoreboard 8/31/18

Here are final scores from area games in Week No. 2 of the high school football season.

Western Buckeye League

Wapakoneta 42 Van Wert 12

Kenton 49 Celina 13

St. Marys 49 Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Defiance 17 Shawnee 14

Elida 53 Bath 14

Non-conference

Crestview 39 Hicksville 34

Leipsic 48 Columbus Grove 18

Spencerville 28 Parkway 21

Arlington 37 Ada 6

Van Buren 35 Bluffton 12

Perry 40 Allen East 28

Fairview 46 Paulding 6

Versailles 47 Delphos Jefferson 14

McComb 48 Wayne Trace 14

Antwerp 42 Hilltop 0

Ayersville 44 Ottawa Hills 7

Holgate 19 Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Edgerton 56 Edon 6

Wauseon 36 Tinora 7

Lima Central Catholic 20 Delphos St. John’s 10

Marion Local 42 Patrick Henry 7

Minster 39 Covington 26

New Bremen 48 Mississinawa Valley 8

Anna 48 Brookville 27

St. Henry 62 Eaton 0

Coldwater 31 Clinton-Massie 28

Fort Recovery 27 Valley View 23