Junior Fair shows highlight of fair’s Day 3

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Thursday was the second day of the 162nd edition of the Van Wert County Fair, and it was a special day for area military veterans, who were admitted into the fair free of charge as part of the Veterans Day activities.

There was also an expanded Veterans Day program hosted by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission in the fairgrounds paddock area. The program began at noon and included a luncheon meal, as well as the traditional ham and bean soup and cornbread, which was served at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Junior Fair shows on tap for Thursday included the Turkey Show, FFA Shop & Crop and FFA Vegetable & Flower judging, the Alpaca Show, and the Sheep Show.

Harness racing also began Thursday, starting at 1 p.m., in front of the grandstand, while the Calf Scramble & FFA Challenge followed in the grandstand at 7 Thursday evening. The challenge included tug-of-war contests.

The Music Pavilion was also busy, starting with Sergeant James Roehm and his K-9 partner, Kane, who put on a demonstration starting at 5 p.m. That was followed by the Rebel Roots Band at 7 p.m.

Friday’s activities include the Senior Fair Horse Show, as well as the Junior Fair Pleasure Horse Show, both in the Senior Horse Arena, starting at 9 a.m.

Other Junior Fair shows include the Dairy Show at 9 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, the Poultry Show at noon in the Sheep Arena, and the Rabbit Show at 4 p.m. in the Rabbit Barn.

Harness racing will also continue, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, in front of the grandstand.

Entertainment on the fairgrounds will include Bear Hollow Wood Carving demonstrations in the area around the Junior Fair Building, and Heroes & Legends Wrestling on the north midway.

Grandstand entertainment for Friday evening includes a Michindoh Truck & Tractor Pull, starting at 7 p.m.

Music Pavilion free entertainment includes Olga Kipp, the Jubilees, and Masters Own. The performances begin at 7 p.m.

A Singles 100 horseshoe tournament will also be held Friday, starting at 1 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. on the horseshoe court.