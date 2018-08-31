Brant, Phillips win weekly award

The Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week award is back for the 2018-2019 school year. This week, two outstanding performers – Lincolnview senior Lakin Brant and Van Wert High School junior Caylee Phillips – have been chosen for the award. Brant, who was nominated by head coach JaNahn Evans, broke a school record with 51 digs in Saturday’s win over Antwerp, while Phillips, who was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, placed first at Saturday’s Wayne Trace Invitational, her first career cross country invitational title. Both are three sport athletes, with Brant participating in volleyball, basketball and softball, while Phillips runs cross country and track and plays basketball. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent