Vantage students give to local food bank

VW independent/submitted information

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Vantage Career Center academic instructor Susan Farr and her academic class, with the partnership of the Vantage FFA chapter, has been awarded a Yearlong Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $3,000.

The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.

Farr’s students, along with the Vantage FFA, presented the idea to Vantage administration, detailing plans that help address local hunger by developing a school garden with indoor and outdoor learning opportunities.

The overall goal is to raise a variety of vegetables and donate the harvest to food pantries in the students’ home districts. A portion of the harvest will also be used within the school. Both academic and lab instructors will work with embedding curriculum to use this as a learning tool and to enhance each of the local Vantage communities.

The National FFA Organization Living to Serve program provided over $300,000 to FFA chapters in 33 states. The 2018-2019 Yearlong Living to Serve Grants are sponsored by CoBank, CSX, Tractor Supply Company, Cargill, Domino’s, Elanco and Sealed Air.

For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit www.FFA.org/livingtoserve. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.