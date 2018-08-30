United Way ribboncutting

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribboncutting ceremony at the United Way of Van Wert County’s new offices at 136 E. Main St. on Wednesday. United Way, which will now share offices with Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, serves 33 Van Wert County member agencies. Shown cutting the ribbon is United Way 2018 Campaign Chair Tisha Fast and Executive Director Vicki Smith, while Chamber board members and others look on. Chamber photo