Therman Todd Trent
Therman Todd Trent, 47, of Rockford, and formerly of Asheboro, North Carolina, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Colonial Nursing Center, where he had been a patient.
He was born November 3, 1970, the son of Danny R. Trent and Rosemary (Roque) Trent, who both survive.
Other survivors include his stepmother, Jean Trent; one son, Ryan Trent; three grandchildren; and two brothers, James Douglas (fiancée Sandra) Trent and Kevin (Rebecca) Carter.
A son, Chad Trent, preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in North Carolina.
There is no visitation here.
Preferred memorials: Love of God Baptist Church, 5606 S. North Carolina Highway 109, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.
