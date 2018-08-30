Therman Todd Trent

Therman Todd Trent, 47, of Rockford, and formerly of Asheboro, North Carolina, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Colonial Nursing Center, where he had been a patient.

He was born November 3, 1970, the son of Danny R. Trent and Rosemary (Roque) Trent, who both survive.

Other survivors include his stepmother, Jean Trent; one son, Ryan Trent; three grandchildren; and two brothers, James Douglas (fiancée Sandra) Trent and Kevin (Rebecca) Carter.

A son, Chad Trent, preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in North Carolina.

There is no visitation here.

Preferred memorials: Love of God Baptist Church, 5606 S. North Carolina Highway 109, Thomasville, NC 27360.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.