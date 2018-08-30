The Van Wert County Courthouse

Therman Todd Trent

Therman Todd Trent, 47, of Rockford, and formerly of Asheboro, North Carolina, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Colonial Nursing Center, where he had been a patient.

He was born November 3, 1970, the son of Danny R. Trent and Rosemary (Roque) Trent, who both survive.

Other survivors include his stepmother, Jean Trent; one son, Ryan Trent; three grandchildren; and two brothers, James Douglas (fiancée Sandra) Trent and Kevin (Rebecca) Carter.

A son, Chad Trent, preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in North Carolina.

There is no visitation here. 

Preferred memorials: Love of God Baptist Church, 5606 S. North Carolina Highway 109, Thomasville, NC 27360.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

