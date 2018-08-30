Crime Stoppers 8/30/18

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a theft that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart store.

On July 24, at 2:57 p.m., a white male subject left the store with suspected merchandise. The suspect (see security camera photo below) is seen with cell phones and speakers.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!