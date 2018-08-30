Church volleyball champions!

The Van Wert County Women’s Church Volleyball league recently wrapped up a fun season of play by crowning three champions. The division champs are as follows – top picture, Division I Pleasantview: Abby Bagley, Ami Callow, Lesley Sowers, Erin Camenisch and Grace Callow. Middle picture, Division II Lifehouse: Tisha Parrish, Jen Carr, Whitney Sealscott. Back: Jackie Goin, Abbi Anspach, and Marla Kemler. Bottom picture, Division III Liberty Baptist: Britney Beougher, Lisa Crawford, Ashly Stump, Lauren Brase, Katelyn Beougher and Ashley Kittle. Not pictured: Jessica Hissong. Any churches or individuals interested in participating next year can join the group’s Facebook page. Photos submitted