Carl Pack

Carl “Tom” Pack, 74, of Ohio City, died at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 4, 1944, in Tomahawk, Kentucky, the son of Bill and Edith (Daniels) Pack, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Kay (Brown) Pack of Ohio City; three sons, Kevin (Patrina) Floss of Middletown, Randy (Clara) Pack of Ohio City, and Todd (Alan) Pack of Diamond; two brothers, Willie (Kitty) Pack and Garry (Janice) Pack, both of Paulding; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 31, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mendon. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with graveside military honors rendered by the Celina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Visitation is from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

