162nd edition of VW County Fair begins

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 162nd edition of the Van Wert County Fair got underway on Wednesday with two ribboncutting ceremonies, flag-raising ceremony, and a number of activities and events.

The first ribboncutting ceremony was in honor of recent renovation work on the Junior Fair Building. According to Fair Director Mike Poling, Fair Board members and community volunteers provided approximately 95 percent of the labor involved in the renovation, which included a new HVAC system for the building, which was not air-conditioned previously, as well as rewiring the building and installation of LED lighting, removal of the old ceiling and restrooms at the south end of the building.

“We’re really tickled with the turnout we’ve had behind it and the support,” Poling said. “We’re seeing an uptick already in the rentals and we think it’s a nice venue that adds to the community.”

With the Junior Fair Building able to accommodate 500 people, Poling said it is now one of the largest air-conditioned venues in the county, and provides a more modern, industrial look to complement the more rustic look of the Dairy Barn, which has become a popular warm-weather reception venue for weddings and other celebrations.

The Van Wert County Foundation provided a grant of $60,000 to help purchase materials for the project, including the HVAC system, while a number of other people and organizations also donated to the project.

Poling added that new glass entrance doors will be installed within a month on the west side of the building, which will then be the main entrance to the building, while the existing restrooms will be renovated and more work done on the outside of the building as funds become available. The Fair Board director said he feels the renovation project will likely be completed within the next year.

Wednesday was also Senior Citizens Day at the fair, with seniors getting in free, as well as getting free doughnuts in the morning.

Junior Fair livestock weigh-ins were also held Wednesday, while judging was conducted for canned goods, vegetable and horticulture, farm products, and potted plants and flowers.

The Cheerleading Contest was moved off-site to Lincolnview Local Schools, while the Junior Fair Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish Show was held Wednesday evening in the Farm Focus Arena.

Winners and competitors in the “Ohio Has Talent!” competition held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center also provided free entertainment in the Music Pavilion on Wednesday evening.

Today is Veterans Day at the fair, with military veterans getting in free at the fair with proof of service. The Veterans Service Office in the former Chicken Shack building will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. to assist veterans with service-related issues, while there will be a number of special activities and events held for veterans today.

Junior Fair shows include the Turkey Show at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Arena, the FFA Shop and Crop judging in the Agriculture Building at noon, the FFA Vegetable and Flower judging in the Ag Building at 3 p.m., the Alpaca Show at 5 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, and the Sheep Show at 6 p.m. in the Sheep Arena.

Entertainment today includes Sergeant James Roehm and his K-9 partner, Kane, providing a demonstration in the Music Pavilion at 5 p.m., while the Rebel Roots Band will perform there at 7 p.m.

The Calf Scramble and FFA/4-H Challenge will be the Grandstand entertainment, starting at 7 p.m.

Fair Board members and Trustees of the Van Wert County Foundation were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon on renovations to the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent