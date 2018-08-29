VW independent volleyball, soccer results

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 1

The Lady Lancers improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-18, 25-11, 17-25, 28-26 victory at Ottoville on Tuesday.

Freshman Kendall Bollenbacher came up big with 20 kills and 25 digs.

Brianna Ebel led Lincolnview with 36 assists, and Lakin Brant had a team high 35 digs. Madison Williams had 17 digs, and Kerstin Davis chipped in with 14.

Williams also had three aces.

The Lady Lancers will play at Elida on Tuesday.

Coldwater 3 Crestview 0

Coldwater handed the Crestview Lady Knights their first loss of the season, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 on Tuesday.

Lexi Gregory led Crestview with 12 kills, while Bailey Gregory had 16 digs. Lauryn Black was 8-9 serving.

Crestview (2-1) will entertain Wayne Trace on Thursday, September 6.

Soccer

Fort Jennings 3 Lincolnview 1

The Lancers lost 3-1 at Fort Jennings on Monday. Lincolnview’s lone goal was scored by Jared Pollack with an assist from Landon Moody.

Lincolnview (0-1-1) will return to action next Tuesday at Ada.

Paulding 4 Crestview 2 (girls)

Jade Sheaffer and Lindsey Schumm each scored a goal, but Crestview fell to Paulding 4-2 on Tuesday.

Coach John Dowler said Maddi Ward and Salex Overmyer had good all around games.

The Lady Knights (0-3) will host Delphos Jefferson next Tuesday.

Wapakoneta 9 Van Wert 0

Van Wert dropped to 1-2 (0-1 WBL) with a 9-0 home loss to Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars will host Ottoville on Thursday.