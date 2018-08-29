New rides company for 2018 County Fair

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Fun, food, entertainment, and animals will be the focus starting today as the 162nd Van Wert County Fair gets underway on the fairgrounds.

Today is the first day of the fair, and there will be ribboncutting events today to celebrate renovation work done on the Junior Fair Building, as well as one to officially open the fair. Today’s events include the popular Cheer Competition at 6:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand, while winners from the local “Ohio Has Talent!” competition held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will perform in the Music Pavilion from 7-9 p.m.

The biggest change at this year’s fair is there is a new rides company for the first time in decades, as Big O Amusements takes over for Kissel Brothers. Another new feature is COSI on Wheels, which provides fun educational activities for kids, as well as a number of other children’s activities.

Today is also Senior Citizens Day, meaning that seniors get into the fair for free and can also eat free doughnuts this morning. Thursday is Veterans Day, with military veterans getting in free, as well as having a number of special activities and events planned for their day at the fair, including the traditional serving of ham and beans and cornbread at 6 that evening.

On Thursday, harness racing also begins in front of the grandstand at 1 p.m., with the Calf Scramble and 4-H/FFA Challenge Thursday evening, starting at 7.

In the Music Pavilion on Thursday will be Sergeant James Roehm and his K-9 partner, Kane, for a K-9 demonstration from 5-6 p.m., followed by the Rebel Roots Band from 7-10 p.m.

Friday’s grandstand events include harness racing at 1 p.m., and the Michindoh Truck & Tractor Pull to follow at 8 p.m. Friday entertainment in the Music Pavilion include Olga Kipp, the Jubilees, and Masters Own from 7-9 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be Lawn Mower and Truck Drag Racing in front of the grandstand, starting at 1 p.m., with the popular Tug-A-Truck event back again this year at 8 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment in the Music Pavilion on Saturday will include children’s activities from 9-11 a.m., Brand Joseph from 1-3 p.m., the Van Wert Community Concert Band from 4-5 p.m., a Catholic Mass from 5:45-6:30 p.m., and the Deuces Wild Band from 7-11 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be Motocross racing in front of the grandstand, starting at 11 a.m., while the Demolition Derby will be held that evening, starting at 6 p.m. In the Music Pavilion, there will be a church service, starting at 10 a.m., with Mark’s Ark Animals at 3 p.m., and Trinity and the Jim Brady Trio performing gospel music from 6-9 p.m.

Monday, September 3, is Labor Day, with the traditional thoroughbred horse racing in the front of the grandstand, starting at noon. The Music Pavilion will feature Children Choosing Christ from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Gabrielle Emerick performing from 3-4 p.m., and the Bydus Band playing from 5-8 p.m.

There will also be a number of Junior Fair and Senior Fair livestock events each day of the fair, with the Junior Fair livestock experience culminating with the Junior Fair Livestock Show, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, the day following the official closing of the fair.

There will also be lots of food vendors on the fairgrounds, as well as various kinds of artwork, 4-H projects, and many other things to see.