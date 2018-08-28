VW Health Dept. issues fair flu advisory

VW independent/submitted information

County fair season is here and many area residents will soon be attending the Van Wert County Fair. In Ohio, there have been a few reported cases of influenza illness among people who have handled or otherwise spent time around swine. Symptoms are similar to those typically seen with seasonal flu, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and possibly body aches, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

In order to protect themselves from illness associated with exposure to swine and any other animals found at the fair, the Health Department urges livestock exhibitors and fair attendees to observe the following precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and running water after entering animal exhibits or touching any animals. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid eating, drinking, or taking food in or out of animal areas. Also ensure that young children do not put their thumbs, fingers, pacifiers, or other objects in their mouths when around animals or animal areas.

Young children, pregnant women, people 65 or folder, and those with weakened immune systems may be more likely to get sick from harmful germs that animals carry.

Those who have animals — including swine — should watch them for signs of illness and call a veterinarian if they suspect animals might be sick. The virus is not transmitted by eating pork or pork products.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/features/animalexhibits/index.html.