Council backtracks on building permits

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council looked at taking a Mulligan on recent changes to the city’s building code language, while learning during its meeting on Monday that a ballot issue on sidewalks that was supposed to be on the November ballot will have to wait for May

With the confusion and lack of consensus on recent building code changes, Council members discussed revamping the amended ordinance to better reflect financial realities. Although some Council members and others were of the impression that the changes were to reduce the threshold amount for building permits from $1,000 to $300, the changes actually increased the threshold from zero, as was passed during former Mayor Stephen Gehres’ administration when revenues were low, to $300. Council members, however, are now looking to increase that amount, possibly to $1,500, while also deciding which projects mandate having an inspection regardless of the amount spent.

The current changes don’t officially go into effect until 30 days after the legislation was passed on August 13, meaning Council would have a committee meeting prior to the changes going into effect.

A meeting of Council’s Health Service and Safety Committee will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 10, to further discuss the issue.

An issue allowing city residents to vote on whether to use a portion of the 0.5-percent street improvement tax to install sidewalks won’t be on the November ballot due to a snafu in getting the issue to the Van Wert County Board of Elections, Council President Jon Tomlinson said Monday.

Law Director John Hatcher took responsibility for the glitch, noting the measure would now have to wait until the May primary ballot.

During his report, Mayor Jerry Mazur announced that the final brush pick-up of the year will be held Monday, September 10. All brush must be at the curb by 7 a.m. that day, while city workers will not pick up limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long. City workers will also not pick up brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors. Brush placed in bags or boxes will also not be picked up.

Mayor Mazur also talked about the fact that more than $60 million in new development projects will be accomplished in the next couple of years, with Van Wert Health’s $45 million hospital expansion the biggest project being planned at this time.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Joel Penton said the one-person parks staff is struggling to keep up with maintenance of local parks, with summer help now leaving. Volunteers have stepped up, though, to help with mowing and other work in the parks.

Changes were also made to the consent agenda to ensure it was being done legally.

Council also approved legislation allowing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and Local Transportation Improvement programs.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.