Company sets reward for stolen truck rig

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — K&M Tire in Delphos is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would help it recover a semi tractor-trailer rig stolen from the business this past Sunday morning.

The equipment is a 2013 Mack semi-truck number 604 and license plate PVT2824 and 53-foot Trailmobile trailer number K1240 and license plate TNP9129. The trailer also has 850 Mastercraft brand tires on it.

Those with information can call the company at 419.695.1061.