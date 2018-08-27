Student Athlete of the Week nominations

Van Wert independent sports

Who will be the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2018-2019 school year? The winner will be revealed Friday morning at www.thevwindependent.com sports.

The weekly award is open to any high school varsity athlete participating in football, golf, cross country, volleyball, tennis and soccer.

Area coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send in nominations for the award via email (sports@thevwindependent.com) by 12 p.m. on Tuesday. One name will be drawn and the winner will be featured on Friday, and will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.