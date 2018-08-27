Phillips wins CC title, L’view finishes 2nd

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DELPHOS — Van Wert and Lincolnview were among the nine cross country teams that competed in the Delphos St. John’s Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Lancers (Division III preseason No. 16) finished second behind No. 8 Columbus Grove, while the Lady Cougars finished sixth.

Van Wert junior Caylee Philips was the overall individual champion with a time of 19.26, eight seconds better than Columbus Grove’s Alyssa Ellerbrock. It was her first career invitational title, the third fastest junior time in Van Wert cross country history.

“Caylee came in with an excellent strategy today,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “She had extreme confidence in herself and her plan and quite simply, she executed it to perfection,”

“She stuck on Ellerbrock’s hip for just over 2.5 miles and then pulled away with her strong finish,” Holliday added. ”She ran consistent and controlled. It was a ton of fun to watch – we’re so proud of her effort today,”

Sophomore Rachel Spath (16th, 22:22) was the second finisher for the Lady Cougars. Junior Ali Gemmer (46th, 24:21), sophomore Kirsten Dunning (53rd), and junior Bri Bebout (54th, 25:19) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview was led by sophomore Madison Langdon, who placed fourth overall with a time of 20:51. She was followed by freshman Julia Stetler (13th, 22:07), senior Madeline Snyder (18th, 22:38), junior Victoria Snyder (20th, 22:43), sophomore Dylann Carey (34th, 23:21), senior Rylee Byrne (35th, 23:25)), and senior Brayden Langdon (36th, 23:32).

“It was our first race of the season, so there is a lot that we still have to figure out about our team,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “It was a starting point that should give us a clear direction for the rest of the season.”

“We had a nice start from Madison who was able to place in the top five, and we had a nice first meet effort from freshman Julia Stetler,” Langdon added. “The team gap between us and Grove was one that we should have been able to more effectively close. The next few weeks should determine if that is something this group can accomplish.”

Due to stormy weather, the boys’ race was canceled.

Van Wert will participate in the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday, and Lincolnview will compete in the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

