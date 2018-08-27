On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this weekend’s football broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Friday, August 31
WKSD: Crestview at Hicksville 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Van Wert at Wapakoneta 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, September 1
WKSD: Oregon State at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WERT: VMI at Toledo 5:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
POSTED: 08/27/18 at 5:16 am. FILED UNDER: Sports