On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this weekend’s football broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Friday, August 31

WKSD: Crestview at Hicksville 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Van Wert at Wapakoneta 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, September 1

WKSD: Oregon State at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WERT: VMI at Toledo 5:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff