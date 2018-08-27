Monday Mailbag: August 27, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The second installment of the VW independent’s Monday Mailbag centers around the Van Wert Cougars, Eggerrs Stadium, the Ohio State situation and Parkway High School.

Q: Is there going to be a quarterback controversy in Van Wert? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m guessing you question comes after Friday’s victory over Bryan.

I don’t think so, nor should there be. Nate Place is the starter, and Owen Treece will take snaps from time to time.

What I like about having two quarterbacks like Place and Treece is they have similar skill sets. I believe you’ll see both take snaps throughout the season, but Place will likely get the majority of the snaps.

You have to admit, both are fun athletes to watch and both make fine wide receivers as well.

Q: When are the visitors bleachers at Eggerss Stadium going to be done? Name withheld upon request

A: Hopefully before Week No. 3, when the Cougars take on St. Marys. Since I received this question on Sunday afternoon, I’ll check with Van Wert athletic director Craig Hershey later this week, and share an update next Monday.

Q: Are you going to offer more coverage of Van Wert volleyball? Name withheld upon request

A: Certainly, along with more coverage of Crestview and Lincolnview volleyball. Each team has played two matches so far, with plenty more to come. Van Wert is off to a nice 2-0 start, as is Crestview. Lincolnview is 1-1, with the loss coming to Van Wert.

Q: Scott, what’s you’re take on the Urban Meyer outcome? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t want to minimize any of this because it’s just a bad situation. If you mean the suspension, I guess I’m a little surprised. If other media reports were correct, the OSU Board of Trustees wanted to reinstate him immediately, while President Drake wanted some sort of suspension. Obviously, I don’t have any way to prove this, but I wonder if the suspension was to appease the national media.

Again, I don’t want to minimize what happened between Zach and Courtney Smith, whatever it was. They are the only ones who truly know what happened. It appears it was a toxic marriage, and as I said last week, I feel bad for their children.

Q: Should Parkway join the NWC? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve heard this question posed before (it actually came up among some friends last week), but I guess it depends on who you ask.

One thing to keep in mind – it’s really not as simple as them (or any other school) expressing an interest. The other schools in the conference would have to agree to it. I’m not saying they would or wouldn’t, but any conference or league expansion needs to have the support of the existing member schools.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com by 5 p.m. on Sunday. You may opt to have your name and town used, intitials, or name withheld upon request.