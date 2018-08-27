Lincolnview VB wins thriller vs. Antwerp

Van Wert independent sports

ANTWERP — Lincolnview rallied from a 2-1 deficit to clinch win No. 1 of the young volleyball season on Saturday.

The Lady Lancers won the first set against Antwerp 25-16, but the Lady Archers won the next two sets 25-19, 25-14. Lincolnview responded with a 25-21 victory in game four, then posted a 15-6 victory in the fifth and final game.

Sophomore Madison Williams had five aces, 28 digs and a dozen kills for the Lady Lancers. Freshman Kendall Bollenbacher had 20 kills and 18 digs, while senior Carly Wendel had 11 kills.

Senior Lakin Brant finished with 51 digs, while senior Morgan Miller and and sophomore Brianna Ebel had 14 and 12 digs respectively. Ebel also had a team-leading 33 assists, and Miller finished with 15.

Lincolnview (1-1) will host Continental tonight.