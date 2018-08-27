Lady Knights win volleyball tri-match

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights opened their volleyball season in style on Saturday, by topping Archbold 25-13, 26-24, then defeating Stryker 25-6, 25-19.

In the match against Archbold, Laney Jones was 9-9 serving, Lexi Gregory was 9-10, Bailey Gregory was 8-9 with a pair of aces, Lauryn Black was 7-8 and Avery McCoy was 7-7 with two aces.

McCoy had 12 kills, while Lexi Gregory and Kaylee Wolford each had six kills.

Maddy Lamb had 14 assists, McCoy had 11, and Lexi Gregory had 12 digs, while Bailey Gregory chipped in with nine.

Against Stryker, Bailey Gregory was 13-15 serving with an ace, Lamb was 10-11 with an ace, and McCoy and Lexi Gregory each were 7-8.

McCoy had 11 kills, Lexi Gregory had nine and Black had five. Lamb led the way with 14 assists, followed by McCoy (8). Bailey Gregory had 14 digs.

Crestview (2-0) will return to action on Tuesday as they travel to state power Coldwater.