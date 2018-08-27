County Dems set date for Fall Banquet

VW independent/submitted information

The Fall Democratic banquet will be held at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert on Thursday, September 27.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6 that evening. Candidates for all local offices will speak.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from Jason Burns at 414.749.4181 or from Connie Hoverman at 419.203.9133. Volunteers will also be needed to man a Democratic campaign headquarters in the former Shine’s Theater building for the November election.