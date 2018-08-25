Wren FD gets Homeland Security grant

Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) to fire departments in Sylvania Township, Leipsic, and Wren.

According to DHS, the grants enhance the ability of fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and state fire training academies to protect the health and safety of the public and first responder personnel. Grant projects can include professional training, personal protective equipment, facility modifications, vehicle acquisition, and more.

“Whether it’s obtaining new equipment or funding training for firefighters, these DHS grants will be a big help to the communities of Leipsic, Wren, and Sylvania Township,” said Latta. “Our first responders face risks every day, and it’s important that they have the resources to be effective and safe.”