Crestview overwhelms Parkway 59-35

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Offense was the name of the game during Friday night’s season opener between Crestview and Parkway.

The visiting Panthers used a balanced attack to generate 361 yards of offense, but Crestview piled up 609 total yards, including 446 on the ground while rolling to a 59-35 victory.

“I thought we battled all night and played hard,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

Brody Brecht ended a 13 play, 68 yard drive with a one yard touchdown run with 4:26 left in the first quarter and Jordan Perrott kicked the extra point to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.

Parkway tied the score with 23 seconds left in the quarter, when Nick Hawk scored from four yards out, and Corey Walls added the PAT.

Derick Dealey’s five yard touchdown run with 10:23 left in the second quarter gave the Knights a 13-7 advantage, then Drew Kline extended the lead to 19-7 with a 56 yard touchdown pass to Wade Sheets.

Parkway’s Preston Stober fired a 24 yard touchdown pass to Gavin Stober to pull to within five (19-14) with 4:10 left until halftime, but Kline and Sheets responded again with a 27 yard scoring completion to give Crestview a 25-14 lead going into halftime.

The Knights added three more touchdowns in the third quarter, all on the ground. Kline’s 29 yard run pushed Crestview’s lead to 32-14 with 9:22 left in the period, but Preston Stober countered with a 73 yard touchdown pass to Hawk to make it 32-21. Derick Dealey scored his second touchdown of the night on a four yard run at the 7:11 mark, then Brody Brecht found the end zone for the second time with a 20 yard run with 47 seconds left in the quarter.

Each team scored twice in the fourth quarter. Caylib Pruett’s 50 yard touchdown dash with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter gave Crestview a 52-21 lead, but the Panthers responded with a 42 yard touchdown run by Eli Rich.

Kaden Short scored from five yards out to give the Knights a 59-28 lead with 4:22 left, and the Panthers closed the scoring with Rich’s 22 yard touchdown pass to Walls with less than 90 second left in the game.

“I’m pleased with the number of guys that contributed and made plays,” Owens said. “We have things to correct, but we saw a lot of good things too.”

Kline had rushed 15 times for 171 yards and a score, while Brecht added 10 carries for 60 yards a pair of touchdowns. Dealey had nine carries for 62 yards and two scores, and Pruett had five carries for 77 yards and a score.

Kline completed 7 of 10 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Five of those completions were to Sheets for 126 yards. Riley Saylor had a catch for 28 yards, and Landin Burch had the other reception for 13 yards. The Knights didn’t punt all night.

Rich had five carries, 70 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, while Hawk finished with 13 carries and 58 yards, plus a score.

Preston Stober completed 7 of 17 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Rich was 2 of 4 for 41 yards and a score. Hawk had two receptions for 80 yards, and Caleb Kinney had two catches for 40 yards.

Crestview (1-0) will play at Hicksville on Friday, while Parkway (0-1) will host Spencerville.

Scoring summary

Crestview 7 18 20 14 – 59

Parkway 7 7 7 14 – 28

4:26 1st qtr: Brody Brecht 1 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick)

0:23 1st qtr: Nick Hawk 4 yard run (Corey Walls kick)

10:23 2nd qtr: Derick Dealey 5 yard run

6:48 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 56 yard pass to Wade Sheets

4:10 2nd qtr: Preston Stober 37 yard pass to Gavin Stober (Corey Walls kick)

1:47 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 27 yard pass to Wade Sheets

9:22 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 29 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick)

8:38 3rd qtr: Preston Stober 25 yard pass to Nick Hawk (Corey Walls extra point)

7:11 3rd qtr: Derick Dealey 4 run

0:47 3rd qtr: Brody Brecht 20 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick)

9:14 4th qtr: Caylib Pruett 50 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick)

7:37 4th qtr: Eli Rich 42 yard run (Corey Walls kick)

4:22 4th qtr: Kaden Short 5 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick)

1:24 4th qtr: Eli Rich 22 yard pass to Corey Walls (Corey Walls kick)