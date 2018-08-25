Brown says he can’t support Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said he cannot support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh because Kavanaugh would threaten the rights of Ohioans. Brown came to his decision after carefully reviewing Kavanaugh’s record and meeting with the nominee face-to-face.

“After thoroughly reviewing his record, meeting with him face-to-face, and listening to Ohioans, I am convinced Judge Kavanaugh would side with special interests over working people and threaten the rights of Ohioans,” Brown said. “Special interests already have armies of lobbyists and lawyers on their side. Working people need Justices who will put their rights first, not Justices who will side with insurance companies over cancer survivors, financial scammers over customers, or massive corporations over American workers.”

Brown pointed out that the Supreme Court has already stripped workers of rights in recent decisions, including Janus v. AFSCME and Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis. In its next session, the Court is expected to make key decisions on everything from whether employers can prevent workers from fighting for the wages they’ve earned to whether employers can discriminate against workers because of their age. Kavanaugh has opposed protections that allow workers to band together in the workplace, and has repeatedly ruled against workers in discrimination and safety cases.

The next Court could also be presented with critical decisions regarding protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions and women’s rights to make healthcare decisions for themselves. Kavanaugh has worked to undermine the Affordable Care Act and the millions of Americans who depend on it. More than half of Ohio’s population, more than 4.8 million Ohioans under the age of 65, have pre-existing conditions.

Kavanaugh has also decided against Ohio consumers by ruling to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has returned more than $12 billion in relief for 29 million Americans who were victims of financial scams.