IT’S TIME FOR FOOTBALL! — Both Van Wert and Crestview’s football teams were in action at home on Friday to open the 2018 football season. Above, Crestview fans cheer on the Knights, who were 59-35 winners over the Parkway Panthers in their opener. The Cougars also won, 34-7, over the Bryan Golden Bears in the two teams’ traditional opener. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent