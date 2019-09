New Vantage staff

Vantage welcomes new staff members for the 2018-2019 school year. Shown are (from the left) math teacher Audrey Stechschulte, Ohio Technical Center/Adult Education Director Melissa McClurg, Assistant Treasurer Dianna Ashbaugh, superintendent’s secretary Anna Baker, school counselor Mickey McConahay, and welding instructor Gary Cearns.Vantage photo