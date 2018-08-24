New Boy Scout info discussed

To the Editor:

Over the past several months some people who care deeply about the Boy Scouts of America have expressed concern about the decision to invite more girls to participate in its movement. The Boy Scouts of America movement has not changed its name.

The Boy Scouts of America will continue the time-honored mission of preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law in orderto become responsible, participating citizens.Offeringprograms that accomplish this mission to girls will enhance, rather than diminish, this vital work. For nearly 50 years, girls have enjoyed the benefits of the Boy Scouts of America Exploring (workforce development) program. Other programs such as Venturing have included girls through the years as well. The Boy Scouts of America’s ‘Scout Me In’initiative will make even more opportunities available to families.

Beginning February 2019, the Boy Scouts of America program, currently known as Boy Scouting, will become Scouts, BSA. Just as now, all participants will be called Scouts. Beginning this August, in the Black Swamp Area Council, girls in grades K-5 will be invited to participate in Cub Scouts. Chartering organizations may choose between all-boy Packs, all-girl Packs, and Packs that are a hybrid of girls and boys Dens. A Pack is a unit/program site consisting of Dens/groups of 5-8 youths in the same grade. The Dens will be all-boy or all-girl. Later, girls ages 11-17, will be invited to participate in single-gender Scout Troops and will be eligible to earn the Eagle Scout Rank. Female adult leadership, has been a part of the Scouting movement for decades.

The desire to welcome girls developed organically among the families served by the Boy Scouts of America. The decision was made based on input received from current, as well as prospective Scouting families. This information was combined with thoughtful consideration to provide the biggest benefit to American families who desire to spend more time together but scheduling activities with multiple organizations makes it more difficult to do so. “Scout Me In” involves the creation of new innovative programming and the evolution of existing programming to respond to the needs of boys and girls in today’s families.

What has made Scouting an enduring success is the tenets of Scouting and the way lessons are learned. These timeless qualities are learned through fun activities such as camping, hiking, and swimming; unit leadership; and completion of badges such as Citizenship in the Community, Nation, and World. In addition, the Scouting program introduces members to countless careers. Girls and their families want and deserve this experience. Boys and girls are eager to be challenged and to leave their zone of comfort. Scouting offers this in a safe, supportive, and non-threatening environment.

To learn more about Scouting, visit: www.scoutingnewsroom.organd www.scouting.org. Look for information on the council Join Scouting Night September 6.

To learn more about the Black Swamp Area Council programs, including summer camping opportunities, visit www.BlackSwampBSA.orgor call 419.422.4356. These opportunities are open to all boys and girls entering grades K-5, whether they are new to Scouts or are a member of an existing Scouting unit.

Scout me in,

D.J. Muse

Van Wert

