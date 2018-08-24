Leota May Anderson

Leota May Anderson, 71, of Ohio City, died Thursday night, August 23, 2018, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient.

She was born February 17, 1947, in Mercer County, the daughter of Noel Orlando and Edith (Brehm) Brush, who both preceded her in death. On September 27, 1969, she married Steve Anderson, and he survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include a sister, Mary Lou Early of Van Wert; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Floyd Hamman; special nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A daughter, April Nichole Anderson; one brother, Eddie Brush, and three infant brothers, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 27, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford. Burial will follow in Mercer Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, August 26, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Red Cross.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.