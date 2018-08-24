House fire

Six fire departments battled a house fire on Richey Road Thursday evening and early this morning. Firefighters were called out just after 7 p.m. Thursday to 9759 Richey Road to battle a fire that apparently started in the basement of the residence, although that hasn’t been confirmed at this time. More than 40 firefighters from Convoy, Van Wert, Ohio City, Wren, Scott, and Payne were on the scene, while Middle Point Fire Department handled squad runs across the county. The CERT Team was also on the scene to provide refreshments to firefighters, as well as work with the woman and three children who were living in the home to find them lodging, clothing, and other essentials. No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters were at the scene past midnight, and were called out again about 7:30 a.m. Friday when the fire rekindled. McDonald’s and Subway provided food for firefighters. CERT photos