Hospital Thrift Shop to have ‘half off’ sale

VW independent/submitted information

The Hospital Thrift Shop, 131 E. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is having a three-day, 50-percent off sale (some exclusions). Shop hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Thrift Shop is closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Donations are accepted during open hours (the shop has a back door for easier drop-off).