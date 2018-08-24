Head Start program openings available

VW independent/submitted information

Early childhood education openings for children ages 3-5 are available free to qualifying families in Van Wert, Wapakoneta, and St. Marys, effective immediately. Head Start achieves kindergarten readiness for children, as well as supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence.

Eligible families include those below the 130 percent Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start also accepts at no cost families who are homeless, foster families, and those with special needs children. All three of the area Head Start facilities are rated as 5-Star with Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program, the highest rating achievable for a preschool.

Teachers and family advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous training guidelines and are dedicated to the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve stability, hope, and confidence.

To enroll a child in Head Start or learn more, call 866.627.4557 or visit the following website: www.kidslearningplace.org.