Football Friday Scoreboard 8/24/18
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area games from Week No. 1 of the high school football season.
Van Wert 34 Bryan 7
Crestview 59 Parkway 35
Allen East 21 Bath 14
Shawnee 49 Delphos Jefferson 0 (Saturday)
St. Marys 35 Sidney 7
Defiance 35 Napoleon 21
Coldwater 52 Kenton 27
Tiffin Columbian 35 Elida 3
Wapakoneta 28 Bellfontaine 14
Celina 41 Versailles 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Eastwood 19
Wayne Trace 33 Paulding 25
Lima Central Catholic 34 Spencerville 19
Pandora Gilboa 25 Columbus Grove 13
Bluffton 28 Cory-Rawson 6
Ada 30 USV 16
Delphos St. John’s 50 Toledo Woodward 13
Marion Local 42 Woodlan (IN) 0
St. Henry 22 Covington 0
New Bremen 27 Benjamin Logan 12
Bishop Fenwick 42 Anna 27
Fort Recovery 23 Sidney Lehman Catholic 6
Minster 34 Fort Loramie 14
Antwerp 44 Montelier 38
Archbold 24 Hicksville 7
Fairview 34 Wauseon 30
Edon 20 Ayersville 12
Liberty Center 35 Tinora 3
Edgerton 68 Hilltop 0
Holgate 57 Stryker 14
Clayton Northmont 56 Lima Sr. 13
