Football Friday Scoreboard 8/24/18

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area games from Week No. 1 of the high school football season.

Van Wert 34 Bryan 7

Crestview 59 Parkway 35

Allen East 21 Bath 14

Shawnee 49 Delphos Jefferson 0 (Saturday)

St. Marys 35 Sidney 7

Defiance 35 Napoleon 21

Coldwater 52 Kenton 27

Tiffin Columbian 35 Elida 3

Wapakoneta 28 Bellfontaine 14

Celina 41 Versailles 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Eastwood 19

Wayne Trace 33 Paulding 25

Lima Central Catholic 34 Spencerville 19

Pandora Gilboa 25 Columbus Grove 13

Bluffton 28 Cory-Rawson 6

Ada 30 USV 16

Delphos St. John’s 50 Toledo Woodward 13

Marion Local 42 Woodlan (IN) 0

St. Henry 22 Covington 0

New Bremen 27 Benjamin Logan 12

Bishop Fenwick 42 Anna 27

Fort Recovery 23 Sidney Lehman Catholic 6

Minster 34 Fort Loramie 14

Antwerp 44 Montelier 38

Archbold 24 Hicksville 7

Fairview 34 Wauseon 30

Edon 20 Ayersville 12

Liberty Center 35 Tinora 3

Edgerton 68 Hilltop 0

Holgate 57 Stryker 14

Clayton Northmont 56 Lima Sr. 13