Westwood to have addiction meetings

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents are invited to Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, on the second and fourth Mondays of each month beginning in August from 6-7:30 p.m.

The behavioral health center will be hosting various speakers from within the community to present information about addiction, the effects of addiction on the family, and what services are available to treat addiction.

The next session will be held this coming Monday, August 27, when representatives from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) will present information on that organization’s substance abuse program. Following the presentation, there will be a time set aside for answering questions.

Plan to attend to gain a better understanding of addiction and what can be done to battle this ongoing epidemic.